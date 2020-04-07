Russia Involves 75 Planes in Victory Day Parade – Defense Blog

Despite growing coronavirus infections in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has refused to cancel a massive parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's Soviet triumph.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also announced that it will involve 55 planes and 20 helicopters – 75 planes in total to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, including four Kinzhal systems and four Su-57s.

TASS said Tuesday that the group will also comprise a Beriev A-50 early warning and control aircraft, Il-76 transport aircraft, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, Tu-Long-range strategic and maritime attack bombers. 22M3, Su -24 and Su-34 attack aircraft. A Tu-160 aircraft and an Il-78 tanker will simulate air refueling during the parade.

The group will also include MiG-29, Su-30, and Su-35S fighter jets, as well as Mi-26, Mi-8, Ka-52, Mi-35, and Mi-28N helicopters.

On Monday, the first joint ground and air rehearsal of the May 9 V-Day parade took place at the Alabino training camp near Moscow.

Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been no decision to change plans for the May 9 V-Day parade in Moscow in view of the risks of coronavirus, but the situation continues to be closely monitored. A final decision has yet to be made on whether to hold the festive events to mark the 75th anniversary of V-Day, he said. The Kremlin will thoroughly examine all circumstances. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also previously said that the preparations for the parade went as expected and that there were no decisions to change the date or agenda.

However, on April 6, The Guardian reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is supposed to host Emmanuel Macron of France and other world leaders in a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. . The event is a significant historical milestone for Russia and a coveted photo opportunity to reclaim Putin's resurgence of political isolation in the west.

Victory Day is the most important public event remaining on the Russian calendar. Western leaders have rejected the parade since 2014, after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The supposed interference of Moscow in the US presidential elections. USA And Sergei Skripal's poisoning in Salisbury in 2018 has made relations even colder.