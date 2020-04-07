Russel Howard to the Front Sky Block Program "Russell Howard Local Time" – Deadline

Comcast-owned Sky has commissioned Last week tonight with John Oliver Producer Avalon will perform a quick coronavirus show hosted by British comedian Russell Howard.

Howard is usually the protagonist of the Sky One show Russell Howard Time and he had been on his third world tour before he was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. During his time in the running of the bulls, he will now present Russell Howard Home Time from his childhood room.

Howard will offer his perspective on world events, speak to famous people, and highlight stories of unrecognized heroes. The show will air on Sky One on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning April 9 at 10:30 p.m., before being uploaded to Howard's YouTube channel.

Sky entertainment director Phil Edgar-Jones said: "We live in the strangest and most anxious moments, in a world where we communicate with our friends and family only through online platforms; where we cross the street to avoid People consider themselves courteous and glad to bother our neighbors by sitting on a park bench. So who better to discover the weirdness with his unique world view than Russell Howard. "

Howard added: "Like you, I'm stuck at home slowly freaking out. So, I'm doing a new show where I'm going to try to spread a little bit of joy in these weird times, chatting with some famous faces and unrecognized heroes. But crucially not touching none of them. "

Russell Howard Home Time It was commissioned by Edgar Jones, Sky's managing director of content, Zai Bennett, and commissioner Shirley Jones. Executive producers are Richard Allen-Turner, James Taylor, and Jon Thoday, while Robyn O’Brien is the producer on the series.