Rosie O & # 39; Donnell says she has no intention of returning to "The View,quot; while Whoopi Goldberg remains on the panel.

It seems that fans of Rosie O & # 39; Donnell must lose hope that she will ever return to The View. Unless Whoopi Goldberg leaves, of course!

Rosie made it clear during a new interview that the actress and her former co-host of The View hurt her "tremendously," so she has no intention of returning to the talk show while Whoopi is still there.

It's no secret that O & # 39; Donnell left once and returned only to leave a couple of months later.

As far as she is concerned, that was her final departure, as she will never work at The View again.

While chatting with Howard Stern, the host couldn't help but ask if he would be back, to which Rosie replied without hesitation: ‘No. I think we all agreed the last time was best for everyone. Whoopi really didn't want me. "

Her comeback after being on the show in 2006-2007 occurred in the fall of 2014 when Rosie Pérez and Nicolle Wallace also joined the panel.

However, O & # 39; Donnell didn't even stay until the end of the season, and he left the show for the second time in February 2015.

Howards was curious to know why Whoopi didn't like Rosie, so he went on to explain: assumed I assumed I was going to be part of an ensemble, right? Everyone shoot, everyone shoot, right? But from day one she was upset … I launched into the commercial because I didn't think she would see the countdown. Now listen, she's been there forever. Maybe that's normal … I saw it and then I said "We'll be back after this,quot; and that was the first day and there were problems from then on. "

But at the end of the day, everyone already knows what happened: Whoopi was "mean to (her) on live TV,quot; and Rosie made it clear that it was not a "mystery,quot; that someone had to figure out why she left. .

Every time someone asks, apparently she just says, ‘Look how it happened. I don't need to say anything. Did it hurt my feelings? It was tremendously weird for me. But I knew I had to go. So I thought, "I have to get out of here, I can't do this." I am not fighting Whoopi Goldberg. I don't feel like fighting with her. "



