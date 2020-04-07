Roseanne's ghost has a message about The Conners?

Dan Conner is a man of conflicting emotions. The widower at the heart of The Conners, the ABC spin-off Roseanne revival that ended Roseanne BarrThe character from the series premiere, grew up close to Louise (Katey Sagal), just to cut things off with the character. In advance, Dan (John Goodman) confesses to her daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) who misses Louise.
"The boys were talking about how bad I screwed up, and they're right. I miss her, okay? I miss Louise," says Dan.
"That's not a bad thing," says Becky.
"Yes, it is. Because every time I think about the things I would be doing with her, going to concerts, bowling, something fun, I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mother." Dan says
So is Dan worried that Roseanne is looking at him from beyond and judging him? Becky says that Roseanne would want her to be happy.
"Oh no, no, no," says Dan. "He made it very clear that if I went first, I wanted him to be miserable for the rest of my life."
"That sounds like her," admits Becky.
And then … a message from beyond? "She's here," says Dan after a can falls off a shelf.
On Tuesday April 7 episode of The Conners also features Bev (Estella Parsons) returning from Arizona realizing he wants to use his money to spread happiness, including Mark's funding (Ames McNamara) enrollment to a coding field. DarleneSara Gilbert) tries to persuade her grandmother to give Harris money (Emma Kenney) instead.
The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at ABC
