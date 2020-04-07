Roseanne's ghost has a message about The Conners?

Dan Conner is a man of conflicting emotions. The widower at the heart of The Conners, the ABC spin-off Roseanne revival that ended Roseanne BarrThe character from the series premiere, grew up close to Louise (Katey Sagal), just to cut things off with the character. In advance, Dan (John Goodman) confesses to her daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) who misses Louise.

"The boys were talking about how bad I screwed up, and they're right. I miss her, okay? I miss Louise," says Dan.

"That's not a bad thing," says Becky.

"Yes, it is. Because every time I think about the things I would be doing with her, going to concerts, bowling, something fun, I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mother." Dan says