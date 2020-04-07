Roseanne Barr says coronavirus is a ploy to "get rid of my entire generation,quot;

Home Entertainment Roseanne Barr says coronavirus is a ploy to "get rid of my...

Baby Boomer Roseanne Barr is the latest celebrity to offer a conspiracy theory about the coronavirus outbreak.

She says the virus spread to annihilate her generation.

"I think they are just trying to get rid of my entire generation," Barr said as he spoke to comedian Norm Macdonald. “The ladies of the boom generation who, you know, who inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they had to go wherever the money is and find a way to get it from the people. "

