Roseanne Barr says coronavirus is a ploy to "get rid of my entire generation,quot;

Baby Boomer Roseanne Barr is the latest celebrity to offer a conspiracy theory about the coronavirus outbreak.

She says the virus spread to annihilate her generation.

"I think they are just trying to get rid of my entire generation," Barr said as he spoke to comedian Norm Macdonald. “The ladies of the boom generation who, you know, who inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they had to go wherever the money is and find a way to get it from the people. "

"That would be a good thriller," replied Macdonald.

This week, the number of coronavirus-related deaths exceeded 10,000, with New York reporting the majority of deaths.

New York has become the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with 131,830 confirmed cases and 4,758 deaths so far.

Other theories about the virus have linked it to 5G technology. Several celebrities, including Keri Hilson and Woody Harrelson, have shared information related to 5G.