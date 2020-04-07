Roseanne Barr calls the coronavirus conspiracy to kill her generation

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Roseanne & # 39; It presents a conspiracy theory that suggests that Covid-19, which started in Wuhan, China, is actually a ploy to get rid of its generation.

Roseanne Barr He has made a puzzling claim that the coronavirus is a conspiracy "to get rid of my entire generation."

The 67-year-old former television star spoke about the public health crisis during a phone call with Norma MacDonald for her YouTube talk show, where she claimed there is more to the Covid-19 pandemic than meets the eye.

As Norm sat on his couch and talked to Roseanne on the phone, he said, "The earth is like, 'Here's a virus, you know, here's a little test to see how you're doing', while bring up the subject.

"I think they are just trying to get rid of my entire generation," the first. "Roseanne"said the star." The women of the boom generation who, you know, who inherited their, you know … are widows. They inherited the money, so they had to go wherever the money is and find a way to get it from the people. "

Explaining her logic, Roseanne said she is currently hiding in Hawaii, and that there is only "one case on the island," despite current reports that there are 387 cases there.

Continuing her reflections on the current situation, the actress said her autism means that she "is always trying to put things together," and said she believes the human race is being "forced to evolve."

He also suggested that it could be "what some people call the Rapture," the second coming of Jesus Christ in the Christian religion.

The controversial star has been struggling for work after her much-loved show restart was canceled in May 2018, after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, advisor to the former president of the USA. USA Barack Obama, it seemed the result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and the "planet of the apes" having a baby.