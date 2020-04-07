Ronaldinho will be released from the Paraguayan prison | Football news

The former Barcelona midfielder was arrested on March 6 along with his brother accused of possessing adulterated passports.





Former Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002

Ronaldinho will be released from jail to house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother posted bail of $ 1.6 million.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was arrested on March 6 with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

They were accused of possessing Paraguayan passports adulterated with a lawyer for the couple who alleges that their detention was "arbitrary, abusive and illegal."

The judge said he would allow the couple to move to the Palmaroga hotel in Asunción while they awaited their trial and will be allowed to receive visitors.

Photograph of a Paraguayan identification document shared by the Paraguayan authorities on Facebook with the name & # 39; Ronaldo & # 39; (Photo: Fiscalia Paraguay)

The two men deposited $ 800,000 each in a local bank account on Tuesday.

"It is a significant cash bond to guarantee they will not run away," Judge Gustavo Amarilla said.

The former Gremio, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain striker last played professionally in 2015 and was the world's best player at his peak earlier this century.

The 39-year-old was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005 and won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.