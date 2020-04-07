Ron Dennis at 1m of free NHS meals and thanks from Lewis Hamilton

Legendary F1 title-winning team boss talks to Sky Sports News about his new initiative to aid the COVID-19 relief effort

















8:39



Ron Dennis talks to Craig Slater of Sky Sports News about the launch of his 1 million meal initiative: SalutetheNHS.

Ron Dennis talks to Craig Slater of Sky Sports News about the launch of his 1 million meal initiative: SalutetheNHS.

Former McLaren boss Ron Dennis explained his new plan to provide a million meals to frontline NHS workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dennis and several major companies, including Tesco and delivery company Yodel, have teamed up to launch SalutetheNHS to serve free nutritious meals to critical NHS staff over the next three months.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News & # 39; Craig Slater, Dennis said the idea came from conversations with his daughter Charlotte, who is an ICU anesthesiologist, in a family conversation with Zoom.

With a "war chest close to £ 2 million," Dennis said, "It is a big problem and I needed a great solution."

"What do we focus on at the absolute epicenter of the problem," Dennis said SSN.

"What are the hospital anesthetists, intensive care and A,amp;E departments. They are the epicenter because they are not allowed to leave their clinical areas.

"They are restricted or confined within that section of the hospital dedicated to that resource.

"They can't cross pollutants, they certainly can't go into restaurant areas, and they're the really intense front line."

"They put in 12-hour shifts, then they have travel time and delivery time, so their day is a minimum of 13 hours."

The meals will comprise a series of & # 39; Boost Packs & # 39; for workers to eat during their shift or take home at the end of a long day. Meanwhile, the home packages will be delivered to front-line staff who are infected and isolated at home.

Dennis: people must live with their consciences

Sports responses to the rapid coronavirus crisis across the board are still debated, with different measures introduced.

Drivers of three F1 teams have already taken pay cuts as part of broader measures and asked if he expected more drivers to have to do the same, Dennis replied, "Well, first of all, on June 1, 2017, I sold all My holdings in all my companies and my direction changed. My world is now philanthropic, I am doing different things for different reasons. And I will not criticize anyone.

"In the end, people have to do what they think is right. They have to live with their thoughts, they have to live with their actions, and they have to be content with what their gaze returns when they look in the mirror. If he's a footballer , a racing driver or any other athlete, or any other industry, have to live with their consciences. "

0:57 Former McLaren boss Ron Dennis says six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton "will never forget,quot; the help and support he received on his way to the top. Former McLaren boss Ron Dennis says six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton "will never forget,quot; the help and support he received on his way to the top.

Dennis on Hamilton: he will never forget

On another topic, the 72-year-old pilot was asked about the driver whose career became synonymous with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was associated with McLaren between the ages of 13-27 before leaving for Mercedes and, after earning his sixth world title in Austin last November, the Brit thanked Dennis for believing in him when he was young.

"I received a text message from Ron and I just want to send my love, and thanks for seeing me when I was 10 and believing in me," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "Without Ron realizing it at first, I probably wouldn't even be here."

When asked about his former protégé's message, Dennis said: "Lewis has matured over the years, it is inevitable because it comes with age, but what I like about him is that he does not forget.

"Our relationship was highly positioned as a father and surrogate son, and I don't think Anthony was uncomfortable with that, so it was the right time for coming of age."

"I don't always agree with some of the things he says or some of the things he does, but I can know one thing: he will never, never appreciate the help he received from certain people. His father, me and All the people at McLaren.

"He has shown the world that experience and commitment and the need to sacrifice himself shows this very well. It is a kind of legacy of my guidance and support for him in the early parts of his career."

"Well done, you deserve your world championships."

A grinning Dennis added: "I'm not a huge fan of tattoos, but whatever the outcome (of their championship numbers), I'm sure they will never forget it."