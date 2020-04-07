Rockies take on Rangers in MLB simulation The Show 20, April 7, 2020 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Upon entering Tuesday's game, the Rockies were 7-3.

Entering Tuesday's series opener against the Rangers at Coors Field, the Rockies have a 7-3 record and share a tie with the Dodgers for first place in the National League West. See Rockies statistics and complete MLB standings.

German Marquez heads to the mound for Rockies, facing Texas starter Corey Kluber. Our Twitch stream will begin at 2 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Mobile users, if they can't see the video, tap here.