Rockies stats, league standings, through April 6 – Up News Info

Ten games in the 2020 season in our MLB The Show simulation and the Rockies are 7-3 and share the lead in the National West League. Colorado hosts the Rangers for a three-game series that begins Tuesday.
Here's a look at the Rockies statistics and standings through April 6.
Statistics Rockies
Wadding
|Player
|licensed in letters
|AB
|H
|R
|TIME
|RBI
|
|Díaz, E.
|.714
|7 7
|5 5
|1
|1
|4 4
|Desmond
|.500
|6 6
|3
|two
|1
|1
|Sandblasting
|.389
|36
|14
|10
|two
|9 9
|Hampson
|.333
|9 9
|3
|0 0
|0 0
|two
|Dahl
|.286
|35
|8
|5 5
|0 0
|two
|Hilliard
|.306
|36
|eleven
|6 6
|two
|fifteen
|Wall
|.250
|12
|3
|two
|0 0
|0 0
|Murphy
|.235
|3. 4
|8
|6 6
|two
|3
|Wolters
|.219
|32
|7 7
|two
|0 0
|two
|Blackmon
|.206
|3. 4
|7 7
|7 7
|1
|two
|McMahon
|.176
|3. 4
|6 6
|7 7
|two
|5 5
|Rodgers
|.000
|5 5
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
Pitching
|Pitcher
|WAS
|W
|L
|SV
|IP
|K
|
|To the mountain
|0.00
|1
|0 0
|0 0
|5.0
|6 6
|Estevez
|0.00
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2.0
|1
|Oberg
|0.00
|0 0
|0 0
|1
|1.0
|two
|Gray
|0.50
|two
|0 0
|0 0
|18.0
|18 years
|Free Land
|2.45
|two
|0 0
|0 0
|14.2
|12
|McGee
|3.00
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|3.0
|4 4
|Kinley
|3.86
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2.1
|two
|Shaw
|3.86
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|4.2 4.2
|5 5
|Marquez
|5.73
|1
|1
|0 0
|11.0
|6 6
|Senzatela
|5.73
|1
|0 0
|0 0
|11.0
|eleven
|Díaz, J.
|6.35
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|5.2
|eleven
|Gonzalez
|7.45
|0 0
|two
|0 0
|9.2
|3
|Davis
|–
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0.0
|0 0
Standings
|
|At least
|
|Team
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Yankees
|7 7
|3
|.700
|–
|Tiles
|6 6
|5 5
|.545
|1.5
|Red stockings
|5 5
|6 6
|.455
|2.5
|Orioles
|4 4
|6 6
|.400
|3.0
|Ray
|4 4
|6 6
|.400
|3.0
|
|AL Central
|
|royalty
|8
|1
|.889
|–
|Indians
|8
|3
|.727
|1.0
|Twins
|6 6
|5 5
|.545
|3.0
|white sock
|4 4
|6 6
|.400
|4.5 4.5
|Tigers
|two
|8
|.200
|6.5
|
|AL West
|
|Astros
|7 7
|3
|.700
|–
|Rangers
|6 6
|4 4
|.600
|1.0
|Angels
|5 5
|6 6
|.455
|2.5
|Athletics
|4 4
|7 7
|.364
|3.5
|Sailors
|3
|8
|.273
|4.5 4.5
|
|NL East
|
|Phillies
|7 7
|4 4
|.636
|–
|Nationals
|6 6
|4 4
|.600
|0.5 0.5
|Mets
|4 4
|5 5
|.444
|2.0
|Marlins
|4 4
|7 7
|.364
|3.0
|Brave
|3
|8
|.273
|4.0 4.0
|
|NL Central
|
|Pirates
|6 6
|4 4
|.600
|–
|Brewers
|5 5
|5 5
|.500
|1.0
|Cardinals
|4 4
|6 6
|.400
|2.0
|Reds
|4 4
|6 6
|.400
|2.0
|Puppies
|3
|7 7
|.300
|3.0
|
|NL West
|
|Dodgers
|7 7
|3
|.700
|–
|Rocky Mountains
|7 7
|3
|.700
|–
|Diamondbacks
|7 7
|4 4
|.636
|0.5 0.5
|Giants
|5 5
|5 5
|.500
|2.0
|Parents
|4 4
|7 7
|.364
|3.5