Rockies stats, league standings, through April 6 – Up News Info

Ten games in the 2020 season in our MLB The Show simulation and the Rockies are 7-3 and share the lead in the National West League. Colorado hosts the Rangers for a three-game series that begins Tuesday.

Here's a look at the Rockies statistics and standings through April 6.

Statistics Rockies

Wadding

Player licensed in letters AB H R TIME RBI
Díaz, E. .714 7 7 5 5 1 1 4 4
Desmond .500 6 6 3 two 1 1
Sandblasting .389 36 14 10 two 9 9
Hampson .333 9 9 3 0 0 0 0 two
Dahl .286 35 8 5 5 0 0 two
Hilliard .306 36 eleven 6 6 two fifteen
Wall .250 12 3 two 0 0 0 0
Murphy .235 3. 4 8 6 6 two 3
Wolters .219 32 7 7 two 0 0 two
Blackmon .206 3. 4 7 7 7 7 1 two
McMahon .176 3. 4 6 6 7 7 two 5 5
Rodgers .000 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pitching

Pitcher WAS W L SV IP K
To the mountain 0.00 1 0 0 0 0 5.0 6 6
Estevez 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 1
Oberg 0.00 0 0 0 0 1 1.0 two
Gray 0.50 two 0 0 0 0 18.0 18 years
Free Land 2.45 two 0 0 0 0 14.2 12
McGee 3.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 4 4
Kinley 3.86 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.1 two
Shaw 3.86 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.2 4.2 5 5
Marquez 5.73 1 1 0 0 11.0 6 6
Senzatela 5.73 1 0 0 0 0 11.0 eleven
Díaz, J. 6.35 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.2 eleven
Gonzalez 7.45 0 0 two 0 0 9.2 3
Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0

Standings
At least
Team W L Pct. GB
Yankees 7 7 3 .700
Tiles 6 6 5 5 .545 1.5
Red stockings 5 5 6 6 .455 2.5
Orioles 4 4 6 6 .400 3.0
Ray 4 4 6 6 .400 3.0
AL Central
royalty 8 1 .889
Indians 8 3 .727 1.0
Twins 6 6 5 5 .545 3.0
white sock 4 4 6 6 .400 4.5 4.5
Tigers two 8 .200 6.5
AL West
Astros 7 7 3 .700
Rangers 6 6 4 4 .600 1.0
Angels 5 5 6 6 .455 2.5
Athletics 4 4 7 7 .364 3.5
Sailors 3 8 .273 4.5 4.5
NL East
Phillies 7 7 4 4 .636
Nationals 6 6 4 4 .600 0.5 0.5
Mets 4 4 5 5 .444 2.0
Marlins 4 4 7 7 .364 3.0
Brave 3 8 .273 4.0 4.0
NL Central
Pirates 6 6 4 4 .600
Brewers 5 5 5 5 .500 1.0
Cardinals 4 4 6 6 .400 2.0
Reds 4 4 6 6 .400 2.0
Puppies 3 7 7 .300 3.0
NL West
Dodgers 7 7 3 .700
Rocky Mountains 7 7 3 .700
Diamondbacks 7 7 4 4 .636 0.5 0.5
Giants 5 5 5 5 .500 2.0
Parents 4 4 7 7 .364 3.5

