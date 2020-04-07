Rob McClure, ‘Mrs. Broadway Doubtfire ’- Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon.

Opening night was less than four weeks away for Rob McClure, the actor chosen for the main role in Broadway. Ms. Doubtfire musical. The Jerry Zaks-directed adaptation of the 1993 comedy, one of McClure's favorite movies, had already played a pre-Broadway engagement in Seattle, previews were underway at the Stephen Sondheim Theater in New York and the cast and crew Creative counted the days until the big event. night on April 5.

Related story The Annecy International Animated Film Festival advances the 2020 edition online

When April 5 arrived, the cast would be singing their songs to each other on Zoom, taking a tour to stay in musical form for every moment. Ms. Doubtfire and the rest of Broadway would return from the COVID-19 shutdown that started on March 12.

Now McClure, whose Broadway credits include Chaplin: The Musical, Something Rotten!, Avenue Q and more recently Beetle juiceHe finds himself in the position of so many other theater stars, disappointed, even heartbroken, but fully aware of the fact that having a Broadway show waiting for him at the end of this global nightmare is, after all, a privilege. When the Stephen Sondheim Theater reopens, McClure will portray himself as the divorced father Daniel Hillard, the character, made famous by Robin Williams, who becomes Scottish babysitter Euphegenia Doubtfire to stay close to her children and learn one or two things for himself. .

In this conversation with Deadline, McClure frankly talks about his mixed feelings, his pride in the theater community's response to a crisis, and why he believes from his home in Philadelphia. Ms. Doubtfire It could be more relevant than ever.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

DEADLINE: How are you? Where are you?

ROB McCLURE: I'm curled up in my home in Philly, and, um, it's weird. It is just a waiting game. I mean, we're just waiting, waiting for more information, waiting for this wave of whatever this madness is to pass, and hoping that people feel safe enough sitting shoulder to shoulder in a theater so that we can do this show we've painstakingly done with Tons of heart for the last year that passed, and for the writers the longest. We built this thing that we're so proud of and that we think has something really beautiful and wonderful to say and that actually has a message about the family and redefining the family that we think could be really valuable, especially now. So we can't wait to get back to that. But we understand that there is a bigger problem at hand, and we, like everyone else, just have to wait.

DEADLINE: His production came from Seattle to New York. Did you know in Seattle that something was developing?

McCLURE: No way. It was probably a solid period of three weeks to a month after we left Seattle when they started talking about Washington having had an outbreak. None of that was talked about when we were there, at least as far as we know. Fortunately, our company has been healthy, and so far everyone in Sondheim has been doing well, so we are bending down and praying that with social distancing we will all be healthy.

Broadway and the theater are proud that the show must go on, right? As if that was ours thing. Especially in times of crisis, like September 11, we went back to that, understanding that people need escapism to go to the theater. But we've redefined what essential means these days to the human experience – it's essential that you get to the grocery store. But what is essential for our spirit? So we pride ourselves on recovering, and this is the first time I can think of my life that we could not recover from. We had to wait. We don't want to be part of the problem, so we must wait until the scientific community gives us the green light and people are sure to meet again.

Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire "

Murphy Made



DEADLINE: Ms. Doubtfire The rehearsal stage is over, so I guess everything will be ready?

McCLURE: We were in progress, so we worked a lot in the theater every day, all day, implementing changes from the night before. We had just done our third preview that Wednesday, and then on Thursday afternoon we were halfway through rehearsal, implementing some changes, when we received the news that we were stopping. And not just us, obviously, but everyone. It was devastating because, as you can imagine, building a Broadway show is an exciting time. Theater people don't do things casually. We are dedicated to it and we fall in love with what we do and the projects we do. We believe in them. We believe they have something special to share with our public. So the idea that we had spent so much time and effort building this, and we are on Okay, here we go. Here we are. We are ready to share it, and in three advances we have to press pause and leave the cinema as they were, sitting there with all my things in my dressing room, waiting.

And Broadway is not the only art community devastated by this. The Philadelphia theater community, like regional communities around the world, is canceling the rest of its stations, and for local artists in cities like Philadelphia, who feed their children regional theater checks, this is particularly devastating .

So it is heartbreaking, but I think it is important to have a broader perspective. It is important to say: Yes, when we are working on something in the theater, it is the most important thing. We believe that theater changes hearts, changes minds, changes lives. But there is a bigger problem right now, and we have to keep the perspective that staying home and people who stay home and don't go to the theater is the right thing to do right now. We need to understand that, as heartbreaking as it is to not do what we love, go back to work and earn a living.

DEADLINE: You are the star of this show, the main character. Honestly, you must have mixed feelings …

McCLURE: It's, well, it's heartbreaking. Um, yeah. I was so sad that I couldn't go to work every day. It saddened me that I couldn't see my theater family at work every day. And I was sad because I couldn't share what I had created. I know the time will come, and I am sure we will come back when the time is right and that I can share the work I did, when the time is right, but it was … Someone told me yesterday it must have been like coitus interruptus (laughs) .

DEADLINE: I know it is putting you in an awkward position to talk about your disappointment because there are many worse people than any of us. You're about to star in a Broadway show …

McCLURE: That is the thing. That's exactly the thing. I was starting from a place where I was like, Wow, I was about to star in the Broadway musical version of one of my favorite movies. I was so excited. But it is very, very difficult at the moment to feel that Woe is me when you see what is happening to doctors and nurses in hospitals. It is very, very difficult. We all have our own experience at the moment, and I can say that this was very difficult for me, but it is important to keep perspective more than ever. It is important to realize what is really at stake at the moment.

And the world will be waiting when we are ready. I think theater and going to the theater will be more essential on the other side of this thing. I think people are going to love watching a story that is not shown on the screen. I think it will be more special and more important than ever.

DEADLINE: But are people going to be afraid? Everyone will go crazy, sure, but are people going to be too scared to do something about it?

McCLURE: I think it will take time, time for science to give people the confidence to go. Do I think Broadway and the theater will return? Absolutely 100%. But like anything else, like sitting at a crowded table in a restaurant, it will take a second. It will take time for people to see that it is safe enough for them and their families to do it, and that they are not going to get something and take it back home. It is. That is just the reality. We are all going to have to wait and see. Any industry that thrives on interaction will have a strange rise to its regular numbers as people gain confidence. That is just the reality.

Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, "Beetlejuice"

Matthew Murphy



DEADLINE: What do you hear from your producers about your program? Some have already postponed until next season, others have canceled entirely.

McCLURE: All I hear is that we will be back. That's all I hear: we'll be back. When this happens we will be back. I am proud to say that all our things are still sitting in our dressing rooms waiting for us to return to inhabit them. And that trust is so immensely comforting. I think that is part of why it is not as devastating to me as it could have been because there is a promise to return, and return in a show with an immense amount of heart and positivity. So the thought of being part of a program that makes people feel so overwhelmingly positive, I can't wait to be the communicator of that message when all of this happens. So when I hear from our producers that, as difficult as it may be, we just have to stand firm, I can do it. Programs that closed before they could open is heartbreaking. I can't imagine what that must be like. You want to show the world what you did, right? But also just pay your bills and get your health insurance weeks and all the practical things. This is an industry like any other. So we are short of paychecks, we are short of 401-K contributions, we are short of weeks of health insurance. This is our job. So there is a practical side to not working too.

DEADLINE: At this point, it has only been a matter of weeks in isolation, but one month is still a month when you have to pay the bills. What do you hear from people in the theater about how they are adjusting?

McCLURE: I hear the same as I hear from people in the restaurant industry, which is, temporarily or permanently, a layoff. We are not going to make money for a while. And this is an industry that can already be truly volatile for actors, dressing rooms and orchestra members, our musicians and ushers, the idea of ​​where the next salary will come from if your skill set requires social interaction. What are you going to do? So I think people are afraid. But the theater community is also one where we take care of each other. There's The Actors Fund. The theater community has come together for countless charity events for The Actors Fund, which caters for anyone in the entertainment industry who is going through a difficult time both financially and medically or otherwise. The theater community has come together in a really incredible way. I was part of the Rosie O & # 39; Donnell fundraiser for The Actors Fund and Seth Rudetsky & # 39; s Stars in the house Serie. The amount of money raised to help each other right now is really cool. I mean, theater people, they can do it one way or another. They understand it.

Again, in a time when doctors and nurses are the real superheroes, you don't want to give an actor too much credit. But what I mean is that our experience as actors is empathy. Our experience is to put ourselves in the place of other people. That is what we literally do for our work. We go to work and imagine what it must be like to be someone else. And in times of disaster and real fear and danger, it is very easy for us to imagine what it would be like to be out of a job, to have difficulties feeding your children, to be sitting at home with this disease, to be someone with an immunodeficiency sitting at home waiting see if this happens to you.

Fear is easy for us to imagine, and I think it lights a fire under our behinds to help. And there are many in our community who are fighting this disease and who have lost to this disease, this virus. Losing Terrence McNally was something that hit us hard. Therefore, we mobilize quickly and in the way that we can, and we leave things that we don't know to other people. But we are very good at causes and we gather around a cause. Members of the locker room union are producing masks because they can sit on a sewing machine and take out these things. Theater people, they do.

DEADLINE: Actors are used to having long periods of time between jobs. You must know how to sit at home when so many people don't.

McCLURE: Oh yeah. People who work in this industry know when there will be a couple of months when you don't have a job, your brain says: Oh, so I need to do what I did the other times I was four months, five months. , or however long it was. We are good at fighting. There is certainly an aspect that part of our lives is being creative in terms of income. Without a doubt, in addition to empathy, fighting to pay our bills is another experience we have.

DEADLINE: How are you spending time in Philly?

McCLURE: I have a 15-month-old daughter and she thinks this is for the best because Mom and Dad are at home all day, every day. So I'm going through what so many other people are going through where you're trying to balance the idea that you should make the most of this time, and then you have days where you are going, No, I don't need to make the most of a pandemic. I need to deal with it. I need to watch the news and discover the science and discover what I need to do or not do. But then you have days when you think I need to play video games and sit with my daughter and teach her how to roll a ball across the floor, I will use it today to do it and appreciate the time to do it. that.

DEADLINE: Are you in contact with the rest of the cast right now?

McCLURE: Yes. The premiere night was supposed to be April 5, so what we decided to do is get the entire cast to get on Zoom and run through the show, just to make sure it's still there. We'll probably do that every two weeks from now until we go back to work just to make sure it's still there. Once we have the green light, we are going to want to move quickly. We don't want to go through a complete testing process again. So just to make sure it's still fresh and there, we'll take a Zoom tour. Something that didn't exist five weeks ago.

DEADLINE: And do you keep fit, vocally and otherwise? Are you maintaining a diet?

McCLURE: I don't think I'm just saying to myself: stop eating. Why are you eating? My wife is so much better than me. I am inspired to see her go jogging or climbing stairs and doing yoga. However, it is important, especially with a role as athletic as Doubtfire He was demanding of me. You build endurance for a show by doing it every day and rehearsing it every day. I have to physically maintain that. There are all kinds of tricks and physical things and choreography that I'm going to do just to keep them in my body. In terms of singing, I sing to my daughter every day, so that's it.

You know, there is a lot of content online right now, many channels where people are looking to express themselves creatively. But I think I have mixed feelings about all of this right now. Obviously, anything that is for charity is amazing, and anything that takes advantage of people's longing for theater and makes it an opportunity to help people is something I will always jump to. But turning my Instagram into a place to express my need to act is not something that interests me. My brain can't turn this into an opportunity, it just can't. So I reserve my interest in acting for causes that I believe are worthy. I just think it's weird to think of your social media as a place where people are going to see you act now.

DEADLINE: One last question. Do you have any idea when Broadway will reopen?

McCLURE: Not really, and that's heartbreaking for me to say. Every time I ask someone I think they know, they really have no idea. Every time a strategy arises, it is frustrated by new information. We still don't know if this wave has increased yet. That is the most difficult part of all this. I'm sitting at home ready to star in a Broadway show, and I have no idea when it will be. It is a strange thing to wait. But it's a great thing to have to wait on the other side of this thing. That's 100 percent true, both for acting and for the public. I'm excited: This is a show that has a lot of heart, and it's a show that ends similarly to the movie where Ms. Doubtfire addresses the audience and says: You'll be fine. And, I can't … it chokes me to think … I can't wait to see a full house again and be able to deliver the line, All my love, poppets. You'll be fine.