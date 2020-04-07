Rob Gronkowski wins the title 24/7 at WrestleMania 36 | News News

%MINIFYHTML1d8e36912495c276d29a656ec9ceb3e176%

















Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new champion 24/7 after pinning his good friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

The event was held in a closed set with only essential personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and was host to Wrestlemania 36, ​​jumped off a balcony that landed on several wrestlers, including his friend Mojo Rawley.

He got up and covered Rawley, who had only won the title on Saturday after pinning R-Truth in a surprise attack, to become the last WWE starter.

Gronk announced his retirement in March 2019 after a nine-year career.