Rob Gronkowski wins the title 24/7 at WrestleMania 36 | News News

Last update: 04/07/20 11:10 am
Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new champion 24/7 after pinning his good friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36.
The event was held in a closed set with only essential personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and was host to Wrestlemania 36, jumped off a balcony that landed on several wrestlers, including his friend Mojo Rawley.
He got up and covered Rawley, who had only won the title on Saturday after pinning R-Truth in a surprise attack, to become the last WWE starter.
Gronk announced his retirement in March 2019 after a nine-year career.
