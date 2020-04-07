Riverside County Approves 1,000 Coronavirus Cases, See Increase in Deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside County surpassed 1,000 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Health officials reported 70 new cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,016 cases and 28 deaths.

The number of recovered patients increased by seven, to 67.

As federal, state and local officials warn of a surge in cases and deaths, Dr. Geoffrey Leung of the University of Riverside Health System said Friday that it could mean up to 65,000 cases, 11,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths by early of May. in Riverside County.

MORE: Exclusive: Take a Look Inside a Riverside County Field Hospital Created to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Leung said there are many ways to continue helping to flatten that curve. It is still recommended to stay home and wash your hands frequently, along with wearing face covers and enforcing local pickup orders.

Riverside County is also working to increase COVID-19 testing, Leung said.

"If we can do one of these things well … we believe we can decrease the number of cases and deaths by 50%. If we can do three of these things well, we believe we can decrease hospitalizations, cases and deaths by one 75%, saving almost 700 or 800 lives or more, "said Leung," but we have to do it right, and we have to do it now. "

Riverside County has issued orders that make it mandatory for anyone who leaves home to cover their faces and exclude all outside meetings, except those between people who live together.

Law enforcement agencies will enforce the orders "as deemed necessary," officials said. Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday that his department would not fine residents who defy the directives.

On Monday, county health officials said there may be a low count in coronavirus-related deaths, noting that the six deaths reported that day were confirmed post-mortem and previous deaths continue to be reviewed for possible connections to COVID-19.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)