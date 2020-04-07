Riverdale's Casey Cott just shaved her head for charity

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Instagram
Casey Cottt he's saying goodbye to his hair for a good cause.
the Riverdale star and his brother Corey Cott they got together and decided to shave their heads for a nonprofit called charity water.
According to their fundraising campaign appropriately titled "Cott Quarantine Court," the brothers hope to raise $ 20,000 and deliver clean, safe drinking water to an entire community. As of Tuesday morning, they have already successfully raised nearly $ 17,000.
"You guys are epic," Casey shared on Instagram when she showed off her new cut. "Link in the biography to continue donating!"
According to the Cott brothers, about 1,400 children die from illnesses caused by unsafe water and lack of sanitation. At the same time, there are simple solutions like boreholes, spring protections, and BioSand filters that help provide clean water to communities around the world. The fundraiser's income could make a big difference to communities in need.
Speaking of haircuts, the Coronavirus has focused Americans on being creative when it comes to managing their hair. Hollywood's biggest celebrities are no exception.
Whether they're showing their gray hairs on Instagram or their family members trying to be hairdressers, many stars are documenting their hair travels during COVID-19. See some of the most memorable hair moments in our gallery below.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLe9b60e2f6ba0dbd9f0b16a95ce517fc57%%MINIFYHTMLe9b60e2f6ba0dbd9f0b16a95ce517fc58%