Riverdale's Casey Cott just shaved her head for charity

Casey Cottt he's saying goodbye to his hair for a good cause.

the Riverdale star and his brother Corey Cott they got together and decided to shave their heads for a nonprofit called charity water.

According to their fundraising campaign appropriately titled "Cott Quarantine Court," the brothers hope to raise $ 20,000 and deliver clean, safe drinking water to an entire community. As of Tuesday morning, they have already successfully raised nearly $ 17,000.

"You guys are epic," Casey shared on Instagram when she showed off her new cut. "Link in the biography to continue donating!"

According to the Cott brothers, about 1,400 children die from illnesses caused by unsafe water and lack of sanitation. At the same time, there are simple solutions like boreholes, spring protections, and BioSand filters that help provide clean water to communities around the world. The fundraiser's income could make a big difference to communities in need.