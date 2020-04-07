Rita Ora volunteers to help the National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic

WENN / Instar

The singer of & # 39; Let You Love Me & # 39; He will be among those who "deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, monitor the elderly, and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community."

Rita prays She is volunteering her time to help the struggling NHS (National Health Service) in Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the singer's mother, Vera Sahatciu, the "Let You Love Me" star is "very eager to do her part" as the UK battles Covid-19, and has volunteered alongside her older sister Elena .

"They will be among those who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, monitor the elderly, and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community," Sahatciu told Hello! daughters magazine.

Rita's new role comes after her mother made the decision to return to the NHS to help support British medical professionals during the current public health crisis.

According to Hello! In the magazine, the psychiatrist will be "helping to prevent mental health and exposure of perinatal patients" to the coronavirus, a job that has only served to increase Rita's admiration for her mother.

"My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes," said the 29-year-old.

"She is very brave and has gone through many things on her own, but her generosity in helping others only consolidates what I know my mother is capable of. I am very happy that the rest of the world has also seen it now" . "