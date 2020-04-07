Rihanna will release her new album tentatively called "R9,quot; ahead of schedule for this reason.

People, who have been chasing Rihanna for a new album, could get their wish sooner rather than later. The diva recently revealed that she had been aggressively working on new music that she plans to release this year.

The fashion magnate also made it clear that while his project might be reggae and dancehall oriented, as in other departments of his life, he doesn't want to be put in a box.

She explained, "I don't want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off. Oh no, that is happening."

The Barbadian pop star went on to say, “I feel like I have no limits. I've done everything, I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre, now I'm just open. I can do what I want ".

A source said Hollywood life that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna has been forced to pause on other projects and can therefore focus on her music.

The person who knows him said, “Rihanna has over a hundred songs recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics, and many unfinished songs scattered for her next album. It has been a struggle to get the right songs needed for a full and complete album to her liking and she knows that her fans are asking for more of her and now with the world, as it is, she is putting all her focus on getting new music out there. faster than I expected. "

The family friend added: “I was thinking about not having an album this year and just working with others and taking it out whenever I had time to do it. But now she has all the time in the world, and she's eager to release her album this year and have a lot of new music for everyone to listen to. Now she is highly motivated to make it all happen due to the circumstances that have been happening with the crown outbreak. "

Ad

Are you eager to hear Rihanna's new album? Do you think he will work with Drake, a frequent contributor?



Post views:

0 0