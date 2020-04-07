Rich Beem: Should All Golf Specialties Follow The Open In Cancellation? The | Golf News

%MINIFYHTMLd7a796195b49ed65009f47df40e6e6a976%







The PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka in the previous two years, is now slated to begin in August.

It has been quite a difficult time, not only in the sense of golf by any stretch of the imagination.

People are looking for something new and different and I think that is what sport brings to people at home. Sport offers a deviation from the real life issues that people have, so any live sporting event that might take place right now would be a good thing.

As much as I want to return to golf, there is a place in my heart that thinks that if the Open Championship is not played, why do others play? Is that correct?

If R,amp;A can't find a way to make the oldest specialty in golf happen, why are we trying to force others? Why don't we just say "one of them can't do it, so everyone should go on and stop during the year,quot;?

I think the Ryder Cup should still be played, because it's an independent golf event, but why are the other majors pushing so hard if you can't? I know you have four different governing bodies working on golf majors, but it's still the same game and we all love this game in one.

It is like having one of your brothers, who sometimes you may like or not, not being able to attend the family party. If they can't attend the party, then you start to wonder if the party should continue.

Maybe you could complete some world golf championships, get the Match Play somehow, or maybe do other things and big events where you can bring together the best players in the world.

Condensed schedule

Moving from the US Open to the Ryder Cup in September are two important weeks. That is a big problem and he will get a lot of money out of whoever wins, in case he is a US or European player, because four days of play in a US Open USA They hit him mentally.

I think any player who has previously won the US Open would tell him that he really doesn't want to go out and play next week, because he has taken a mental beating, so it will be interesting to see how he plays. outside.

Fortunately, the Ryder Cup doesn't start until Friday and you have an extra day of rest and celebration time, but it will be quite difficult if someone wins and has to go from Winged Foot to Whistling Strait.

Playing the Masters in November will be different, no doubt about it, but different is good sometimes. There will be a different look and I hope Augusta National will accept it.

The Tour Championship was played in Atlanta at that time of year for many years and that course was always in fantastic condition, but it looked different. Autumn can be really beautiful in that part of the world, so it will be great to see Augusta play in a different month.