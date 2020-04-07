RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson: I think Bravo is done with me!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson believes her time on the Bravo network could be over forever.

The reality TV star says she believes Bravo is "made,quot; with her.

"At the end of the day, Bravo kept going and it wasn't me, it was them and I wasn't ready to go," Vicki told Up News Info. "When you create something, it's like you finish the house and then they said, 'OK, you have to move in.'"

She continued, "I felt like I built a really great and strong franchise and my feelings hurt and I think it ended with me."

During last season's reunion, Vicki has a breakdown and told the cast that the show would be nothing without her and told Cohen that she had given her start.

That was not a smart idea. The franchise intends to continue without it, and the ratings actually rose slightly after being demoted to a friend of the show.

"I don't know. I feel like they wouldn't have done Season 14 halftime and then ended it and hung that carrot in front of me, [like], we'll bring you back part-time and next time we'll bring you from I'm going back full time like some of the others & # 39 ;, and then it was like, & # 39; We're done with you and Tamra [Judge] & # 39; ", he added.