RHOA: Tanya Sam Reveals Coronavirus Is Putting Her Baby's Plans On Hold

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam has touched on her fight to have a baby on the show. The reality star recently revealed that the Coronavirus is ending his plans.

Although many medical facilities remain open, some specialists cannot perform fertility-related services because elective procedures are considered nonessential to avoid overcrowding in hospitals.

Unfortunately, that is disrupting Tanya and Paul Judge's plans to welcome a little one into the world, although they have plenty of time to try to conceive naturally these days.

He recently spoke to the Daily Dish on the subject.

‘And all essential services are essentially excluded. So it's a lot of fun; I was talking to my doctor the other day and he was like, well now is the time. I was like, listen, we're like rabbits around here. Obviously, we need a little natural miracle to happen, which is why I always pray. But then at the same time, I'm like, oh my god, we have to get back to this. Because it actually gets a little bit harder because even during recoveries and other things or putting an embryo back on it's paused right now. "

She hopes for the best and understands that what is happening is much greater than her current desire to start a family.

‘I fully understand this because we need all the health care services we can. So I just have to wait and see, because this is affecting my plans right now. "

This comes after she opened at Porsha Williams' March of Dimes event.

Sam explained his difficulties with fertility: ‘I found my partner forever later in life, and received the news that I really didn't have a lot of egg reserves, that's why it was so difficult. I recently started talking about it and found that there is a lot of strength in being able to say that to other women. "

Before her big aftermath, Kenya Moore was giving Tanya advice and remembering her journey to have her beautiful baby Brooklyn Daly.



