RHOA Alum Apollo Nida: Kandi and Todd Burruss sold me!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida went live with Peter Thomas, where he claimed he was "exhausted,quot; but his friends Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

"If I talk to you and say 'put my things here; it's silence', you're not willing to say anything! You're not willing to go to national television and say 'Hey, we're waiting for this for Apollo just for a story. You sold me! "he said of the couple.

Talk about the time Kani and Todd admitted they were hiding some of the feds' valuable Nida items in 2014.

"This situation has become somewhat bigger than it should have been. I hate it when people think we were trying to hide something. We never tried to hide their stuff from the feds or Phaedra. It was never a secret. When the feds asked for it We gave it to him. We had no problem with the feds. Not that we knew the details of the Apollo case, so we had no idea that the Apollo motorcycle that was in our house was even a problem, "Kandi said at the time. moment