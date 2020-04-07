Rasheeda Frost finally tells her truth about reports that she married husband Kirk Frost when she was 17 – Some fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; have trouble answering

A fed up Rasheeda Frost finally decided to answer the question that has been bothering some of her. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans for many years: did you marry Kirk Frost when you were only 17 years old?

Rasheeda recently shared a video where she shows off her bikini body while having fun in her private pool with Kirk and her family.

One person asked Rasheeda, "So when you were married, was he really 17 years old and he was 31 years old?"

According to Wikipedia, Rasheeda was born on May 25, 1982, making her 37 years old, and said this year that she and Kirk celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

However, this is the response he gave to the person: "Honey, I wasn't thinking about getting married. I was in high school at 17. Try again, Inspector! 🤦🏽‍♀️😩😷"

One person had this reaction: "Wow … they were really acting like @rasheeda was saying something or something like that to him and all he did was call you an Inspector gadget 🤣 you have to skip people's d * cks now. Life and Rasheeda's marriages are public by their own choice. If people want to search for her and ask her questions, they are free to do that and she is free to ignore them. These "celebrities,quot; really like to act extra when people question them after CHOOSING put your life out there like that. Smh. "

This commenter shared: "Well, if she was born in '82 and they were married in '99 and for Frost to be born in '69 … then her speculation was accurate,quot; 🤷🏽‍♀️ is on Google. So it's almost everyone's business if they want to know love. "

This supporter stated: “She was born in 1982 and has been married for 20 years. Either way: their bonding continues, which is great. I love. ❤️ No people love being messy. If she married him at 17 or 40, they are still married and going to 💪🏽 ".

This fan added: "An episode that she said was going to be their 20th anniversary is also easy to see their age and when they got married." Chances are, when she was 18 and he was 32, anyway, it's their business. "

This follower explained: "They are celebrating 20 years, Rasheeda is only 37 about to turn 38. Unless they do the math differently, the numbers don't lie." She was a silly minor with that man.

Do you think Rasheeda is telling the truth?



