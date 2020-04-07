Rapper Mac P Dawg shot to death in Los Angeles

Twitter

The hip-hop industry has been hit again with tragic news. Rapper Mac P Dawg, member of the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia, is dead after being shot to death in Los Angeles on Monday, April 6 at night. His friends and group members confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media.

Adam 22, executive executive and podcast presenter, was one of those who broke the news and shared a tribute to Mac P. Along with several photos of the rapper with his friends, Adam wrote on his Twitter account: "Shoreline Mafia's associate @MACPDAWG was shot dead in LA tonight. Rest in peace. "

Some of the Shoreline Mafia members also posted their own tribute, including Fenix ​​Flexin who shared on Instagram, "Speechless bro love u always, macpforever". On the other hand, Master kato wrote: "PRESIDENT OF OTX. LOVE U."

Details about Mac P's death remain unclear, as authorities have yet to speak. Despite that, fans continue to hit social media. "Rip my brother, I can't believe this is real. Quick money otx mac p dawg forever, I love you so much," wrote a fan. "Rip Mac p, you will always be missed … we will never forget how talented you are … your music lives," said another.

Mac P was part of the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia, which was formed in 2016. The group released their first mixtape, "ShoreLineDoThatS ** t", in 2017 independently before signing with Atlantic Music Records in May 2018. Later, they embarked on a tour that included stops at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival in New York. In addition to touring, they appeared on songs on the compilation mixtape "Ron-Ron and Friends" in June of the same year.