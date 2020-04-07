Rapper Lil Baby & # 39; s Baby Mama – Getting pregnant ruined our relationship!

Rap mom Lil Baby's mom, Jayda, talks about what ruined their relationship. According to Jatda, having a baby with Lil Baby is what killed their relationship.

Jayda explained to her fans on IG Live that getting pregnant and giving birth to the rapper's son was the beginning of the end for the couple.

She explained to her fans, "Don't have babies." And he adds: "Just stay [going out] an n * gga, but don't let it get you pregnant."

