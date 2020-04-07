Rapper Lil Baby & # 39; s Baby Mama – Getting pregnant ruined our relationship!

Rap mom Lil Baby's mom, Jayda, talks about what ruined their relationship. According to Jatda, having a baby with Lil Baby is what killed their relationship.

Jayda explained to her fans on IG Live that getting pregnant and giving birth to the rapper's son was the beginning of the end for the couple.

She explained to her fans, "Don't have babies." And he adds: "Just stay [going out] an n * gga, but don't let it get you pregnant."

But just as Jayda spoke those words, her son called his mother.

Jayda then changed her tone a bit, qualifying what she initially said to her fans.

Lil Baby's mommy mom told her followers, "I love my baby, don't get me wrong. But my relationships are ruined."

Last month Jayda announced that she and the rapper selling platinum were separating.

She accessed Twitter on March 4 to confirm that she and the rapper are no longer dating.

"Stop trying to reconstruct this man's interviews, songs, etc. because we are no longer in a relationship," he posted on his account. Having nothing but love for his baby daddy, he assured his fans and followers, "We're not fighting like this, either. It's not bad blood on my part."

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is one of the most popular rappers of the moment. The rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, caught attention in 2017 when he released his mixtape Perfect Timing.

He is best known for his singles "Drip Too Hard,quot;, "Yes Indeed,quot;, "My Dawg,quot;, "Freestyle,quot;, "Close Friends,quot;, "Woah,quot; and "Sum 2 Prove,quot;