R. Kelly Denied Early Release From Jail Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A Brooklyn federal judge dismissed a motion filed by the hit maker's legal team & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; to seek early release from prison amid the Covid-19 crisis.

A New York judge has brought down R. KellyThe offer for an early release from prison amid concerns about coronavirus.

The hit maker "I think I can fly" will be prosecuted on sexual charges in both the Big Apple and Illinois, and has been sitting behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago while waiting to face the charges in court. . .

His lawyer Steven greenberg, filed motions in both states last month, March 2020, seeking to release his client on bail, alleging that he is at risk of contracting Covid-19 after undergoing hernia surgery in January.

To secure his release, Greenberg would have needed approval from officials in both territories, but on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Brooklyn federal judge Ann Donnelly Kelly's appeal was dismissed, according to page six of the New York Post.

"While I sympathize with the defendant's understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons to justify his release," Donnelly wrote in his ruling, noting that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported among MCC inmates.

He also questioned Greenberg's concerns that Kelly, 53, would fall into the "highest risk" category if she contracts the coronavirus. "Although the defendant underwent surgery during his incarceration, it does not explain how his surgical history places him at an increased risk of serious illness," the judge continued in the documents.

"Additionally, officials in Chicago have informed the government that doctors have completed all treatments for the defendant's recent operation."

And Donnelly, who casts doubt on the New York trial to take place on schedule in early July if the global pandemic continues, insists that the embarrassed musician remains a flight risk.

"(Kelly) is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate potential witnesses," he added. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed."

A ruling has not yet been issued on Greenberg's other motion, filed with Chicago Federal Judge Harry Leinenweber.

Kelly was waiting to leave the detention center to live with his girlfriend. Wild Joycelyn in his Chicago apartment while awaiting trial.