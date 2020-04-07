Quibi downloaded more than 300,000 times in the first day in the US. USA And Canada – Deadline

Mobile analysis group Sensor Tower says its preliminary data shows that the new Quibi streaming service was installed by 300,000 users on its last day Monday.

The firm showed that compared to 4 million installs for Disney + when it was first available on November 12.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder of the short-form service, said in June that the company would spend $ 470 million on its marketing campaign in its first year. Quibi offers a free 90-day trial. As of Tuesday morning, Quibi ranks as the number 3 free app on the Apple App Store in the US. USA (After Zoom and TikTok).

