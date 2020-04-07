Queen Elizabeth II pays tribute to health professionals

There has never been a more important time to celebrate healthcare workers.

As doctors, nurses, and other health professionals fight valiantly on the front lines of the current coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday is World Health Day, an annual day dedicated to global health awareness. With many around the world more aware than ever of the sacrifices health workers make and the danger they face in their line of work, this day is even more appropriate in the midst of the pandemic.

While your country is fighting the virus, Queen Elizabeth II issues a statement of thanks to all those who help fight infectious disease.

"On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank everyone working in the health care profession for their selfless commitment and diligence as they take on vital roles in protecting and improving health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth and around the world, "he said in written comments.

"In times of trial, we often see that the best of the human spirit stands out; the dedication to the service of countless nurses, midwives, and other health workers, in the most difficult circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our thanks and good wishes, "he concluded before signing," Elizabeth R. "