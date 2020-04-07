Queen Elizabeth II pays tribute to health professionals

There has never been a more important time to celebrate healthcare workers.
As doctors, nurses, and other health professionals fight valiantly on the front lines of the current coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday is World Health Day, an annual day dedicated to global health awareness. With many around the world more aware than ever of the sacrifices health workers make and the danger they face in their line of work, this day is even more appropriate in the midst of the pandemic.
While your country is fighting the virus, Queen Elizabeth II issues a statement of thanks to all those who help fight infectious disease.
"On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank everyone working in the health care profession for their selfless commitment and diligence as they take on vital roles in protecting and improving health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth and around the world, "he said in written comments.
"In times of trial, we often see that the best of the human spirit stands out; the dedication to the service of countless nurses, midwives, and other health workers, in the most difficult circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our thanks and good wishes, "he concluded before signing," Elizabeth R. "
While this is quite a challenging time for the world, the pandemic has affected the British monarch very closely as her son, Prince carlos, tested positive for last month. Most recently British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he has been hospitalized in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus.
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Over the weekend, the queen appeared in a rare television speech, addressing key workers who are helping the nation at such a crucial time.
"I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those who perform essential functions, who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home in support of all of us," he said. "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and that every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLf8296bf53f81099422dea5d63a28b9d77%