Princess from Michael C. Hall's band goes to the butterfly museum to celebrate Reddit AMA on Tuesday, April 7

Right handed Star Michael C. Hall has a new band, a new album, and they will now hold a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET. The band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum released their eponymous extended game and have received many positive comments. The psychedelic indie rock band has unveiled its presence on social media platforms and will take advantage of the social detachment everyone is practicing due to the Coronavirus pandemic to interact with fans on Reddit and answer any questions they may have.

Announcing Reddit AMA on their official Instagram account, the band stated the following.

"🦋 We're going to do a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Be there and send us your questions! Bio link 🦋"

The band is made up of Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie) and all three are presumed to be participating in AMA.

Although there will undoubtedly be questions that Michael C. Hall will be asked about a long-awaited Right handed reboot, it seems Michael C. Hall really wants to focus on his music and band right now.

You may see the official announcement that Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum shared on her official Twitter account that includes a link to her Reddit AMA below.

I hope everyone stays safe and healthy! We are going to do a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Be there and send us your questions! The link is: https://t.co/nvCdHi5wSS pic.twitter.com/hdSSFTonmD – The princess goes to the museum 🦋 (@princessgoes_) April 6, 2020

You can see a photo of the band with Blondie (Debbie Harry) from their official Instagram account below.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum has released an extended six-track replay featuring the following songs: "Don & # 39; t,quot;, "Vicious,quot;, "Love American Style,quot;, "Ketamine,quot;, "Come Talk To Me,quot; and " Sweet and low. "

You can see another photo of the band taken in New York City below.

Are you a fan of Michael C. Hall? Did you know that he is a singer and is in a band? In addition to his current band, Michael C. Hall starred in the David Bowie musical. Lazarus and was cast for the lead role of Hedwig in a series of Hedwig and the angry inch.

Have you heard Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum? Are you going to send any questions to Michael C. Hall and the band?



