Prince William and more royals send good wishes to Boris Johnson

The royal family unites to support Boris Johnson.
Shortly after the news that the British Prime Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prince william and other royals expressed their good wishes online.
"Our thoughts go out to the Prime Minister and his family, who like many in the UK and around the world are affected by the coronavirus," Prince William stated in Twitter through the account of Kensington Palace. "We wish you a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W."
Prince carlos Y Camilla Parker Bowles I also sent Boris a message wishing him a "speedy recovery."
ME! News can also confirm Queen Elizabeth II He sent his best wishes to the British Prime Minister and his family. "Earlier today, the Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and for the Johnson family, "confirmed the royal family in Twitter. "His Majesty said they were in his thoughts and that he wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."
According to CNN, the Boris spokesman said that the prime minister is stable and that he "stays in a good mood." It has not required invasive or non-invasive ventilation and does not have pneumonia. His spokesman added that Boris is receiving "standard oxygen treatment,quot; after being transferred to intensive care with Coronavirus.
YUI MOK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
Similar to the United States, the United Kingdom has suffered from the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the severity resulted in the Queen giving a rare televised speech to people in the UK over the weekend.
"Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen poignant stories of people coming together to help others, whether it's by delivering food and medicine packages, neighbor control or converting businesses to help in the relief effort, "he shared. "And while self-isolation can sometimes be difficult, many people of all faiths, and none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, stop, and reflect, in prayer or meditation."
The Queen added: "I also want to thank those of you who stay home, thus helping to protect the vulnerable and to avoid many families the pain that those who have lost loved ones already feel. Together we are addressing this disease, And I want to assure you that if we remain united and determined, we will overcome it. "
On Tuesday morning, the Queen also paid tribute to health workers on World Health Day.
"In times of trial, we often see that the best of the human spirit stands out; the dedication to the service of countless nurses, midwives, and other health workers, in the most difficult circumstances, is an example to us all." she wrote. "My family and I send our thanks and good wishes."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML2d50c77f0d7b3ca78950ab6eced1002e7%%MINIFYHTML2d50c77f0d7b3ca78950ab6eced1002e8%