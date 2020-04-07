Prince William and more royals send good wishes to Boris Johnson

The royal family unites to support Boris Johnson.

Shortly after the news that the British Prime Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prince william and other royals expressed their good wishes online.

"Our thoughts go out to the Prime Minister and his family, who like many in the UK and around the world are affected by the coronavirus," Prince William stated in Twitter through the account of Kensington Palace. "We wish you a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W."

Prince carlos Y Camilla Parker Bowles I also sent Boris a message wishing him a "speedy recovery."

ME! News can also confirm Queen Elizabeth II He sent his best wishes to the British Prime Minister and his family. "Earlier today, the Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and for the Johnson family, "confirmed the royal family in Twitter. "His Majesty said they were in his thoughts and that he wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."