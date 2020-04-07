Prince Harry – The royal expert thinks he will "regret,quot; leaving the royal family for this reason.

Royal expert and author Robert Jobson believes Prince Harry will wind up regretting his decision to leave the royal family behind and give up his title. As you know, he and Meghan Markle have decided to go for simpler lives and live in Hollywood instead of the palace, a movement called "Megxit,quot;.

However, although they both seem happy about it at the moment, Robert, who has known Harry for years, argues that he might have some regrets later.

Moving to Los Angeles with his wife and baby and giving up his duke title were things that were easy for Harry, he also needed to give up another position that is very dear and close to his heart and that is to be the Captain General of the royal marines.

That's the main reason Jobson believes Harry will end up regretting "Megxit,quot; in the long run.

Harry served in the British Army for no less than a decade and held that title for two, before retiring and moving to Los Angeles with his life partner.

Robert explained through HollywoodLife that "I think it's very disappointing." I think he will look back and regret that. "

Not only that, but the real expert also thinks that Harry will fight to be away from the world he was born and lived in all his life.

‘You have now been separated from your entire family to a degree of acrimony. He (doesn't) have any of his friends there. He's basically isolated and the things he loved, the military side of things … that have been taken from him. I've known Harry pretty well since he was a kid, and he loved the military since he was a kid … I feel like he'll be sorry this happened. "



