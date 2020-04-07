Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name their charity Archewell in honor of their son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after officially retiring from their roles as primary members of the royal family last month, have started a new non-profit organization. They have named him "Archewell,quot; in honor of his son, Archie.

The name Archewell is derived from the Greek word meaning "source of action,quot;. After the couple's short stay in Canada, they moved to the United States last month. While working on the details of the organization and how it would work, the couple said they want to do something meaningful. Documentation for the charity was filed in the United States last month.

According to a newspaper, the documents contain a wide range of ideas for your charity, including volunteer services, a multipurpose website, as well as education and training materials through movies, podcasts and books. The former actress is also reported to be planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The Tig, while also hoping to write a cookbook.

We wish Prince Harry and Megan Markle the best in their latest endeavor, Archewell!