Prince Harry and Meghan Markle incorporate Archie's name into New Charity & # 39; s

Explaining the inspiration behind Archewell's nickname, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hint that they will be doing & # 39; something of meaning, to do something that matters & # 39; with the non-profit organization.

British prince Harry and his wife Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her son Archie on behalf of her new non-profit organization: Archewell.

After retiring from their posts as primary members of Britain's royal family earlier this year, the couple have been working on their latest effort and revealed details of the project to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Explaining the inspiration behind the name Archewell, the couple told the publication: "Before SussexRoyal, the idea came up for & # 39; Arche & # 39 ;, the Greek word meaning & # 39; source of action & # 39 ;. We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. "

"Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that everyone must use."

By choosing not to announce exactly what their organization will do, Meghan and Harry hinted that they will do "some meaning, do something that is important" to Archewell.

Furthermore, sources confirmed to E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have registered the Archewell name for "multiple purposes, including clothing and audiobooks."

However, they are hoping to officially launch the organization due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they said.