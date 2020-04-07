Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the new name of their charitable foundation

Goodbye Sussex Royal, Hello Archewell. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that their new non-profit organization (which they have not yet launched) will be named Archewell, and there is significant meaning behind the name.

According to Persons In the magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement to explain how they came to be named after Archewell, inspired by their son Archie Harrison.

"A member of the royal royalty claimed that Meghan is terrified of the financial pressure they are facing and suggested that the duchess ordered Prince Harry to look for work." https://t.co/mkTzyOKq9G – Ezra Levant 🇨🇳🦠 (@ezralevant) April 1, 2020

"Before SussexRoyal came up with the idea for 'arche,' the Greek word for 'source of action,' explained Harry and Meghan." We hooked up with this concept for the charity we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration. for our son's name. Do some meaning, do something that matters. "

The couple say Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action with another word that "evokes the profound resources that everyone must use." They added that they "hope,quot; to launch the new nonprofit organization "when the time is right."

At this time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's goal is to support efforts to tackle the global pandemic of COVID-19. However, because they knew that information about their new brand would come to light, they decided to share the story of how they chose the name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to resign as members of royalty on January 8, and officially became private citizens on March 31. The couple and their son have moved from Vancouver Island in Canada to Los Angeles, and their new efforts are still in progress.

Force your staff to move him from Canada to Los Angeles in the middle of a pandemic? Shrink. Trying to get your PR out so that people don't forget about you during a pandemic? Shrink. Do you use your famous baby's name as a charity name? Illegal levels of cringe.https: //t.co/8otiMptQsC – Matt Kilcoyne 😄 (@MRJKilcoyne) April 7, 2020

The couple hopes to create a new type of nonprofit organization that funds various types of charity services. They have filed the Archewell trademarks and are no longer using their SussexRoyal Instagram account and website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also said in their statement that as everyone finds their role in this global shift and habit change, they are focusing on their new chapter to understand how they can better contribute. Although fans may not see them, they insisted that their work continue.

A source says it is "exciting,quot; for former royalty to mark the end of the post-Megxit transition and officially start a new chapter. They added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "positive about the future,quot; in the United States.



