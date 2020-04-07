Press conferences on Trump's coronavirus unleash new network pressures – Deadline

Approximately half an hour after President Donald Trump's last coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Good morning joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski sounded like she had enough.

"Trump is outright lying to the American people and right now our network and all networks should be stepping in to FactCheck," he wrote on Twitter. "If we are going to conduct these ridiculous briefings, we have to give it context and we have to verify in fact a president who has problems with the truth."

As it turned out, MSNBC was cut off after Trump left the lectern, before returning to the White House again while other members of the coronavirus workforce spoke.

But the nature of live news coverage speaks to how irritating it has become for news networks: the desire to cover the president live in the midst of a national crisis, but the pressure on them to also provide context and clarification . Earlier Tuesday, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said he told MSNBC that he would no longer appear online as they continued to broadcast the briefings, and urged other guests to do the same.

CNN covered Trump's opening remarks and his questions and answers with reporters. Then after Trump left the room, they returned to the studio, where Chief National Correspondent John King and journalist Daniel Dale attempted to examine some of his statements, to the point where King said Trump was trying to spin the revisionist history.

On Tuesday there were many complaints. Trump said he did not see a January memo from adviser Peter Navarro that warned of a pandemic, but that he "basically did" what he suggested by restricting travel from China. His move to stop the Chinese from coming to the United States has become a central defense for the Trump team against attacks that he did not take seriously. And he affirmed that his statements throughout February, when he minimized the threat of the virus, was due to the fact that he is an "animator" for the country.

"In late January, in late February, when some people were sounding the alarm, the president did it, he's right, he closed trips from China," King said on CNN. "But he did not increase the evidence. … always blames Obama. "The shelves were empty." Well, if that was the case, you had 38 months to buy. He says he is now blaming Obama for the lack of evidence. It is a new coronavirus. The Obama administration could not have developed a test for a virus that did not exist at the time. "

On MSNBC, Ari Melber also attempted to analyze some of Trump's claims, including that no one could have imagined that the virus would have posed such a big threat, at least enough to shut down the economy and cause more than 10,000 deaths so far. "Yes, who could have imagined that something like this could have happened? Well, the White House imagined that this could happen. It just didn't trigger the kind of action we finally saw in March," said one of Melber's guests, Peter Baker. , from The New York Times.

Another guest, Dr. Irwin Redlener, noted that Time magazine published a cover story in 2017 about the pandemic and "how poorly prepared was the United States."

Trump blamed the World Health Organization, which on January 14 tweeted information from Chinese officials that "there was no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission," and then, alternatively, told reporters that the United States would suspend the funds. for the group and they're just looking to do it.

With such a merger of Trump statements, the journalists who participated in the briefings have tried to verify the president in real time, but that has been a challenge.

On Tuesday, Trump criticized the ultimately unsuccessful effort in Wisconsin to postpone the primary election and switch to a vote-by-mail vote in the election, calling that method "corrupt."

Later, however, a journalist noted that Trump himself cast a ballot by mail in the Florida primaries last month.

"How do you reconcile that?" he asked Trump.

"Because I'm allowed to," he replied. "That is called out of state. Do you know why I voted? Because it turned out he was in the White House. "

Instead, he insisted that people "should go and you should vote," Trump said, without further addressing one of the core issues of Tuesday's primaries, in which voters go to the polls amid a pandemic. when otherwise they tell you to stay home.

In real time, journalists can do a lot to follow up on their questions about the President.

For example, while speaking about the Wisconsin primaries, Trump on Tuesday commented on some of the state images, with long lines of voters still practicing social distancing. But he suggested that the lines were activated by his endorsement of state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly: "I heard the lines are through the roof," although it is much more likely because many polling places have shrunk due to the lack of poll workers due to coronavirus.

As he usually does at every briefing, Trump got into a media dig. He said that after setting travel restrictions in China, "some of the presenters of the morning show called me and I have no idea what they are talking about. They are not smart people. … Now they are trying to hide the tape from them saying terrible things" .

No one asked who, precisely, Trump was talking about. But last week Good morning joe Co-host Joe Scarborough said: “The fact is, everyone saw this coming. Everyone saw this coming in early January. "In turn, Scarborough's comment had its own part of fact checking in conservative media.