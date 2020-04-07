President Cup: Trevor Immelman will be the captain of the international team in 2021 | Golf News





Trevor Immelman to be captain of international team for Presidents Cup 2021

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been named captain of the International Team for the 2021 Presidents Cup.

Immelman appeared twice in the biennial contest as a player before acting as vice-captain for Ernie Els in the 2019 contest, where Tiger Woods led the US Team. USA To a 16-14 victory at Royal Melbourne.

The South African will look to end a streak of eight consecutive American victories at the event when it is held at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, with the 41-year-old who will become the youngest captain in tournament history.

Immelman (right) was one of the four Els vice-captains at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club

"Our 2005 captain, Gary Player, took me on as a captain, which allowed me to play in my first Presidents Cup and it is an experience I will never forget at age 25," said Immelman.

"Later I was able to claim my first PGA TOUR victory shortly thereafter in 2006, so you could say the Presidents Cup was a big part of launching my career on the PGA TOUR. Being a captain now is a great honor."

The US team USA Canceled a last-day deficit to win the 2019 contest

"The Presidents Cup and the PGA TOUR have been a big part of my career, so for me now leading the International Team is something that will be one of the best moments of my career and something I can't wait for."

Immelman has 11 victories worldwide, with the success of the 2008 Masters as one of two PGA Tour victories, while the South African also captained the International Team in the youth competition ahead of the 2017 Presidents Cup.

The American captain will be announced at a later date, and the contest will run from September 30 to October 3, 2021.