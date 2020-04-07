Post Malone co-writer claims he received zero credit for hit song "Circles,quot;

Post Malone has just found itself in the hot water over a copyright dispute. TMZ reported that Tyler Armes, a songwriter in the music industry, claims he helped write the song, "Circles," a huge hit for Post Malone, and received no credit for his contribution.

Supposedly, he not only received any credit for helping to create the song, but he also received no payment or royalties. According to TMZ, Tyler claims that he and Austin Post, aka Post Malone, teamed up in August 2018 to write a song. Malone's manager encouraged their collaboration.

Last year, the song peaked at number one, even though some fans and critics didn't like it. Documents obtained by the entertainment news outlet claimed that Tyler was the one who devised the chords and bass line for the song.

In addition, he helped in the creation of the guitar melody. Simply put, Armes believes his contributions are paramount to the song's success and creation.

However, instead of receiving the credit he supposedly deserved, Armes claims that the song came out in August 2019 and that his name was not included as credit. The lawsuit obtained by TMZ claims that Post's record label offered the composer 5% of the royalties without composition credit.

He tried to get more publishing rights to the song, as well as a co-writing credit, but the label rejected the resolution. In addition, Armes claims that Post Malone acknowledged that he played a role in creating the song, but that the record label is not buying it.

Due to the fact that it is difficult for Tyler to get the money he wants, he had to file a lawsuit. Tyler hopes to earn past and future royalties on the song, as well as a co-composition credit. In addition, he also filed a lawsuit against Frank Dukes.

Armes claims that Dukes, a well-known music producer, was also there for the composition session. Otherwise, this is negative news, in what has been solid in recent months for Post Malone. Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter revealed that he was going to host a virtual beer pong tournament to raise money for a coronavirus relief fund.



