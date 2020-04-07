Positive TSR Images: Master P Offers Senior Hand Sanitizer and Home Deep Clean to Combat COVID-19

Positive TSR Images: Master P is using its resources to help older people in New Orleans fight the coronavirus pandemic by helping them stay clean and disinfected.

According to TMZ, Master P is offering free hand sanitizer to anyone over 60 in NOLA. Qualifying individuals can sign up for a deep home cleaning and get two types of hand sanitizers simply by showing their state-issued ID.

"We're really going to go out and disinfect their property because they really need it," says P. "This is all bacteria. They are germs and the virus is bacteria. So we want to make sure that the homes of the elderly are also clean at the same time. "

Master P says that his foundation, Team Hope NOLA, has already been making cash donations and buying food for the elderly, and the hand sanitizer is just another essential item they can now provide!