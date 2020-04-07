Porsha Williams reveals snuggling nap with baby Pilar Jhena McKinley

Porsha Williams shared a video in which she holds her and Dennis McKinley's girl in her arms while the boy naps on his chest. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

A commenter said: Qué How cute! But I don't sleep a bit !! "and someone else posted this message:" Porsha, you are a good mother, praise God for giving you such a beautiful gift. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Enjoy it !!! Times go by very fast. My 5-year-old son still cuddles with me, but my 7-year-old daughter has already gotten over it. "She will hug me a lot so you won't hug anymore … Enjoy it, mom."

Someone else said, "She looks like a super cute southern baby," and one commenter said, "Omg, she is such a cute doll that you and Nene are my favorites in Atlanta housewives."

A fan took a look at the video and posted this message: tan Awwww so adorable. I'm doing the same now with my son. "

Another follower said: ‘@ porsha4real, what brush do you use for her hair and products? I come any day with a girl. Wanting to make sure I have what I need to style his hair. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘Awwww PJ. @ Porsha4real enjoy those hugs. They are the best. I miss my babies being so young. "

Another follower exclaimed: Qué How adorable! And look at her hair! So cute! It reminds me of my daughter when she was little. I miss when I was little. Appreciate these moments. "

A fan said to Porsha: ‘Recalling the night feeds, teething, diaper changing … I rebuke this baby fever right now! Ugh. & # 39;

The other day, Porsha told her fans that she was extremely proud to be a March of Dimes advocate, and that she looked amazing in the dress she chose for the important event.



