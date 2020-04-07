Police investigate after 1-year-old baby is shot in a motel in South Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Police investigate after 1-year-old baby is shot in a motel in South...

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby remains hospitalized this morning in Fort Worth after being shot in a motel.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Dalworth Inn, located in the 800 block of East Felix Street, near Interstate-35W.

The one-year-old boy was taken to Cook Children Medical Center in serious condition.

Another boy, whose age is unknown, received some type of minor injury and was taken to hospital in good condition.

Fort Worth police have not released any information about how the baby was shot or if anyone is facing charges in connection with that incident or the second child's injury.

