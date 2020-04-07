Please enjoy these supernatural bloopers from Jared Padalecki

Do not tell Jared Padalecki has never given you anything.
the Supernatural star led to Twitter to share some bloopers from season 15. Yes, you take out of the current and final season. "Please look immediately. Thank you and you're welcome," he wrote.
The video opens with Jensen Ackles trip over a set of stairs, ruining the shot. "That is my move!" Padalecki says.
There's also a scene with Sam and Dean talking about lactose intolerance, joking about poop, of course.
Watch the video below and try the bloopers and gaffes from the last season of Supernatural.
Production in the final season was closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. While some shows like Grey's Anatomy Y Law and order: SVU, they are ending their seasons early, Supernatural It will resume production, eventually, with a commitment to giving viewers of the long-running series an appropriate ending. Empire, another show that ended its broadcast in the 2019-2020 television season, also had production closed, but will make episode 18 its finale with some footage from episode 19.
"And yes, we, CW and Warner Bros. intend to come back and end the series. It's not about 'if', it's about 'when'." Supernatural& # 39; s Andrew Dabb tweeted to fans.
At the 2019 Television Critics Association's summer press tour, Dabb told fans that they were looking to give the show a real ending.
"We are seeing this as a true ending," said Dabb. "And in a real ending, people can't keep coming back again and again … They'll face life or death … This time it's for real."
Supernatural He will return at a later date on The CW.
%MINIFYHTMLc67317a0d5d45d838e98d14955bfaafe7%%MINIFYHTMLc67317a0d5d45d838e98d14955bfaafe8%