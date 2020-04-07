Pleasant Hill Group helping feed the hungry, demand soars in coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (Up News Info SF) – A Pleasant Hill-based nonprofit has seen increased demand for its food delivery services as the new coronavirus pandemic keeps Bay Area residents inside and puts pressure on low-income families and seniors.

White Pony Express, which delivers fresh food surpluses from local grocery stores and wholesalers to local community groups serving hungry people, said Monday that demand for its services has more than doubled as people are trapped inside and are they may not be able to pay for necessities like food if they can't work

The organization generally delivers approximately 7,000 pounds of food a day to local community groups. Last week, however, White Pony Express volunteers and staff raised an average of £ 17,000 per day to meet the demand for food assistance.

“This is a tremendous challenge for our volunteers and staff. They have to process more than twice as much food as normal, ”said WPE Acting Executive Director Isa Campbell.

"During this pandemic, they could have stayed home and waited. But they are so eager to help the people who still go in and pick up this food, sort it and deliver it, ”Campbell said.

The huge demand surprised WPE volunteers and staff at a grocery distribution site last week, when they hoped to deliver food to some 200 families and found more than 600 cars online. The organization had to fight to bring more groceries to make sure every online family received food.

Much of the excess food comes from food distributors across the Bay Area who have seen their supply chains close as restaurants close, according to Campbell, who noted Starbucks Coffee as particularly helpful in providing ready-to-eat meals. .

WPE has also started working with other food service providers such as homeless shelters and community kitchens that are also seeing an increase in demand for fresh food.

“We know that people need this food very much. We are trying to increase our ability to deliver the food available to us, "Campbell said." It is challenging, and we appreciate any help we can get. But we believe in mission. "

Donations to the White Pony Express can be made at whiteponyexpress.org/donate-funds.

