Playstation 5 Controller Reactions: DualSense Arouses Emotion, Compared to Xbox

Sony released footage of its DualSense controller for the next-gen PlayStation 5 on Tuesday, giving console fans valuable insight into how the PS5 will differ from the PS4.

From the controller, at least, there is a strong feeling that Sony wants to build on what it has done well rather than completely redo. The DualSense is visually similar to the PlayStation 4's DualShock controller in size and aesthetics. The most notable change, Sony wrote in a blog post, is the addition of "haptic feedback,quot; in its triggers. That is supposed to translate to a greater variety of finger sensations game developers can work with, such as the sensation of dropping an arrow or the knocking of truck tires through the mud.

There will also be a built-in microphone on the controller, a significant development from previous versions that forced players to buy separate headphones to chat with friends and competitors.

"After careful consideration, we decided to keep much of what DualShock 4 gamers love intact," wrote Sony, "while adding new features and refining the design."

The DualSense model is being shipped to game developers for use as a logistics guide, Sony wrote.

People on social media came out with a variety of shots: The controller looks pretty good, the controller seems lame, or the controller is too similar to Xbox.

Here are some of the reactions to the revelation:

It looks much better from this angle, the buttons look much higher. I briefly feared some form of cyber haptic feedback at the expense of satisfactory depression, such as the iPhone 8 home key. pic.twitter.com/BF7j1piJ1d – Daniel Dawkins (@DanDawkins) April 7, 2020

"Sony needs to get into the game now or risk losing people; they are being too accommodating on PS5." * Tweets photo of a driver on a random Tuesday * pic.twitter.com/HYc98rk9ve – Shinobi602 (@ shinobi602) April 7, 2020