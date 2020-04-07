Pizza Hut seeks to attract 30,000 new employees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Pizza Hut wants job seekers to know that they are now hiring.

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many unemployed, Pizza Hut is seeking to fill 30,000 jobs nationwide and 1,500 in the DFW area.

Company personnel director Cristi Lockett said: "You can imagine that with the demand for deliveries on the rise, many of the jobs are approximately 700 of them for delivery drivers. We also have 400 vacancies for shift and administration leaders. from restaurants, cooks and virtual call center agents. "

Wages and hourly wages vary by position and have accelerated the hiring process.

"We have incredible and robust training programs that as we recruit new employees we can give them the skills they need to succeed," said Lockett. "We need them. We want these new employees to join us. We call ourselves first base people and it has never been truer."

