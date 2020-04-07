Pinellas County Forms New COVID-19 Response Team – Up News Info Tampa

Pinellas County – The Clearwater and Safety Harbor Fire Department has partnered with Largo Fire Rescue to form a COVID-19 Response Unit, which a team of three will respond to confirmed potential COVID-19 patients in parts of Pinellas County.

The unit will also have its own equipment to prevent cross contamination, one part of the vehicle will be covered in plastic and the driver will not interact with patients.

Visit Florida's official COVID-19 surveillance panel, which provides a breakdown of cases by county or ZIP code.

CW44 deeply appreciates all the efforts of our local first responders. Thank you.