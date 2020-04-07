Peter Weber addresses Kelley Flanagan Romance for the first time

Peter Weber is making things clear.
The Bachelor Star has recently fueled romance rumors with her former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.
Of course, it doesn't help that the two have appeared together on TikTok videos and been seen in Chicago.
Even Bachelor Nation's biggest stars, including Dustin Kendrick, Clay harbor, Chris Randone and others are cheering on the duo.
Since romance rumors emerged, neither Kelley nor the 28-year-old pilot has addressed the status of their relationship.
Until now.
Speaking in Nick Viallthe podcastViall's archivesPeter opened up about everything from spending time with Kelley to how things really happened. Hannah brown to what you wanted me to do differently during The Bachelor final.
That said, to find out what the 28-year-old pilot said about Kelley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison PrewettBrown, his mother and sooo much more, check out his transcript below.
When reconnecting with Kelley:
"There are a lot of things that people don't know. My relationship with Kelley has been … fortuitous. They come back from the beginning, we ran into each other before any of this started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn't work for us. During the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I met her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl. "
"Within our relationship on the show, it really didn't work the best way for us. It just wasn't going to work on the show. Fast forward (until) now, a couple of weeks ago, I'm out with Dylan (Barbour) Y Devin (Harris) and was texting Kristian (Haggerty), asking him if he wanted to go out with us. She's dating us, she's with Kelley. Me without knowing this. They appear, I see Kelley again … with her mouth open. We chatted, ended up hanging out, and that's when I got her number. We start communicating and we keep in touch. "
Michael Tran / FilmMagic; Presley Ann / Getty images for Seagram & # 39; s Escapes
On being quarantined with Kelley:
"She has always supported me. In short, she wasn't working, so I thought about going out (to Chicago) and spending time with her, distracting myself from some (family) things. This was correct when everything started hitting things quarantined … and it became something we always got along really well with and had great chemistry. We just enjoyed each other's company. I decided to quarantine here with Dustin too. "
On her relationship with Kelley:
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yes, of course. I would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Anyone, I'm the last person you need to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had a commitment that didn't work. I was just trying to find things with another woman that didn't work. So that's right now, I'm taking it very, very slowly. "
On how things ended with Hannah Ann Sluss:
"AFRObviously, that was the test. That was really difficult for me … Knowing that I was about to see Hannah Ann again for the first time, and not really knowing what was going to happen to Madison. That's hard. Seeing that breakup with Hannah Ann was brutal for me. I felt very bad about the situation. I felt like I disappointed so many people, Hannah Ann was number one and me. It is strange to break up with someone and be so public. I was 100 percent wrong with Hannah Ann and that relationship. "
"Going back to Australia and engagement, I was so confused … and that last week was such an emotional roller coaster for me, I probably shouldn't have gotten on my knees. I felt like I was in love with Hannah Ann and she was such a beautiful and incredible soul … I thought it was the best I could do at the time. It's hard to get past all that show and not see the person you're engaged to, except for maybe three times in a matter of a couple of months. that relationship is obviously not solid yet. "
On her very real but very short romance with Madison Prewett:
"Right now, from the horse's mouth, none of that was false. None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it look like I was in Madi. Later, when she came to surprise me, I caught her number and we started to Talk. I didn't physically see her until (we were) on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest and good conversations. Yes, conversations we should have had when we were on the show. Looking back, I feel like we should have tried to see each other. before appearing on stage together. "
"That was difficult, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk a bit with her family, then she came to my hotel … that was mainly just (us) trying to be there for each other. The second day (two days later AFR) was when we spent most of the day together, that was … well, let's figure this out. I remember going to your hotel … it was very sad. Probably for six hours, we stayed in his bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged … it was hard. "
About her mother, Barbara Weber:
"AFRThat was hard. Listen, my family in general is my rock. I will defend them until the day of my death. I love you more than anything. They really just want the best for me. As for what happened on stage, you know, … could (my mother's) delivery be any different? 100 percent. But where that came from was a place of pure love. That is my mother. I highly respect my mother. Being able to speak your mind and not feel the pressure to give in to a certain narrative on live television, in front of millions of people … that requires a strong person. That's the love of a mother. "
On reaching Hannah Brown:
"We got the episodes before we saw them before the season premiere. Hannah Brown also got the episode. One day I saw that she texted me on Instagram (she didn't have her number at the time). She was being really honest and open, and wondering if she had already watched the episodes. She was struggling with that, it was hard to watch. "
"I saw this message and (Hannah Ann and I) were on a 'Happy Couple' weekend, and we were watching the episodes together, and I told her that Hannah Brown had communicated, that it might be good for both of you get a closure. To be completely honest, the way the whole conversation ended (with Hannah Brown in The Bachelor) was not very definitive. I was so confused at the time … Those were real feelings that were brewing. Then Hannah Brown reached out to see how she was doing. I asked Hannah Ann if it would be okay if I could reach Hannah Brown. She told me it was fine as long as I didn't see her in person … she was obviously a little indecisive … and so she wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Finally, she gave me the go-ahead and Hannah Brown and I discussed things. "
On his status with Hannah Brown:
"(We) supported each other. Honestly, she always kept a constant eye on me. Because the weeks that followed were quite difficult. I had just been in that position. I have all the respect in the world for Hannah Brown. She has been amazing and has always been there. for me. There is a very good mutual respect. "
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
To listen to the full interview, click here.
