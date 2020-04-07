Peter Weber addresses Kelley Flanagan Romance for the first time

On her very real but very short romance with Madison Prewett:

"Right now, from the horse's mouth, none of that was false. None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it look like I was in Madi. Later, when she came to surprise me, I caught her number and we started to Talk. I didn't physically see her until (we were) on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest and good conversations. Yes, conversations we should have had when we were on the show. Looking back, I feel like we should have tried to see each other. before appearing on stage together. "

"That was difficult, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk a bit with her family, then she came to my hotel … that was mainly just (us) trying to be there for each other. The second day (two days later AFR) was when we spent most of the day together, that was … well, let's figure this out. I remember going to your hotel … it was very sad. Probably for six hours, we stayed in his bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged … it was hard. "

About her mother, Barbara Weber:

"AFRThat was hard. Listen, my family in general is my rock. I will defend them until the day of my death. I love you more than anything. They really just want the best for me. As for what happened on stage, you know, … could (my mother's) delivery be any different? 100 percent. But where that came from was a place of pure love. That is my mother. I highly respect my mother. Being able to speak your mind and not feel the pressure to give in to a certain narrative on live television, in front of millions of people … that requires a strong person. That's the love of a mother. "