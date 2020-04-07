People without facial coverage in public could face fines in Riverside County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Many people ignored requests to wear face covers in Riverside County, so it is now mandatory, and those found in violation can be fined up to $ 1,000 per violation per day.

Many stores have sold out of the masks, and officials urge that medical-grade masks be reserved for front-line healthcare workers, making people creative by making their own facial covers.

The new order went into effect on Sunday at midnight.

"It is about saving lives so we can stop or delay the spread of the disease," said county spokeswoman Brooke Frederico.

Frederico said law enforcement is primarily focused on educating the public about the importance of wearing face shields and that they are rushing to issue law enforcement, however, she says that failure to comply could lead to a fine. .

Some residents say it is a precaution that is important to follow as the virus continues to spread, but others say that issuing a fine goes a bit overboard.

"I still don't know, unless I go somewhere where I know I have to use it, I'm not using it," said Christine Hochworth.

The Riverside Police Department says its officers are only sending friendly reminders right now if it sees people having large meetings or not wearing faces.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office, which lost two veterans to the coronavirus, said it wants to make it clear that it is asking people to comply with the order voluntarily.

"We are not going to stop the vehicle or establish checkpoints for motorists," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. "We will not stop you while you go for a walk with your children."

