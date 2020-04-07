Peloton suspends classes live because employee has coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLb601df65cc1d272d120f7d1fed3399da76%

Peloton's live video classes were canceled for the rest of April after an employee at the fitness company's New York studio tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN, the employee tested positive last week, and Peloton originally planned to resume classes live on Tuesday. But on Monday, the company, which streams cycling, treadmill, and other exercise classes from studios in New York and London that are available to subscribers, announced the decision to suspend classes live until April 30.

Subscribers will continue to have access to on-demand content, and new pre-recorded videos will be released while the live experience is on standby.

Peloton stopped sales of its treadmills last month because delivery and assembly require employees to enter recipients' homes. Their bikes are still available and delivered on the doorstep, according to Business Insider.

