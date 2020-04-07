Peloton cancels live video classes for April after employee tests were positive – Up News Info Los Angeles

Peloton will pause all live training classes until the end of April after an employee in his New York studio tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The fitness company made the announcement in a blog post on Monday.

Peloton broadcasts a variety of classes live and has been one of the ways people trapped in their homes during the pandemic are kept active.

Classes had temporarily stopped at the location where the employee became ill and were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

After facing criticism about continuing to operate outside of the studio and potentially risking the health of his employees, Peloton announced that it will not air more fitness programs live until the end of the month.

Customers pay a monthly fee for a subscription to the live classes.

They will still have access to prerecorded classes.

Peloton can also request that Bike and Tread members facing unexpected financial difficulties due to the pandemic have a two-month exemption from membership fees.