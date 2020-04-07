PDPA underscores commitment to helping darts during "difficult time,quot; | Darts News





Dart players face an uncertain time and their players association has underlined their financial and health and wellness support.

The Professional Dart Players Association has urged dart players to use a variety of financial and wellness initiatives designed to support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following PDC and PDPA's announcement last week, PDPA CEO Alan Warriner-Little outlined an approach that encourages its members to take full advantage of the services available during these unprecedented times.

Players keep busy with lots of online darts tournaments and practices, but with professional play suspended throughout April, the bottom-ranking players who depend on weekly prize money for their livelihood are faced with uncertainty.

PDC CEO Matt Porter said The darts show podcast that a return in May or June was unlikely, leaving three months without a potential income, and the PDPA is available to help.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that our members learn about our support services so that they can access the help they need when they need it," said Warriner-Little, a former World No. 1 during his Playing career.

"In addition to our long-standing financial, health and wellness support systems, we have also made funds available to pay professional players in dire need of financial aid directly."

In addition to tips for its members, two funds have been introduced that can ease the burden they may face.

An Immediate PDPA Emergency Fund offers any Professional Travel Cardholder in need of immediate financial assistance a non-refundable grant, while a Hardship Fund offers an advance against future prize money for any Tour Cardholder who requires more. financial support in the coming weeks and months.

"While our financial support initiatives are already helping some Tour Card holders, we encourage all players, regardless of their financial status, to ensure that they take care of their mental, emotional and physical well-being, and we are pleased to offer them more support in this area,quot;.

"We are stepping up communications to help guide our members through this difficult period and encourage them to contact us with any concerns they may have.

"Our message to the players is that we are here, as always, to help them. We will be happy to provide them with as much support as possible so that we can all get through this difficult time together."

Additionally, PDPA continues to work alongside Tony Adams 'Sporting Chance charity and THRIVE Mental Wellbeing app to offer additional support around members' health and wellness.