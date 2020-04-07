Paul Walker's daughter shares never-before-seen video of late father

Paul walker He may have seemed like a tough guy on the big screen, but he was a true fan when it came to his only daughter, Meadow.

This vulnerable and emotional side of Fast and Furious the actor appears in the few photos and videos that Meadow occasionally shares on Instagram. Most recently, the 21-year-old posted a clip of her surprising her father on his birthday. In the video, he walks to a door behind which Meadow is waiting to shout "Hello," causing the action star to run backwards.

"What the hell! You scared the hell out of me," he laughs. As he recovers from the scare, he pulls her into a tight hug.

While Meadow is not a frequent poster on the social media app, he said, "I never thought about sharing this. But it felt good."

She added: "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx,quot;