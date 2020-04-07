Patrick Frazee writes a letter claiming innocence

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colorado. – A Colorado man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally hitting his fiancee with a baseball bat has written a letter to a local television journalist arguing his innocence.

Patrick Frazee, 33, wrote a letter after failing to testify at his trial or speak at his sentencing, KCNC-TV reported. The letter to KCNC-TV journalist Rick Sallinger came after Frazee appealed his life sentence.

The sender's address is the Colorado Department of Corrections of the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center in Ordway.

Let me start by telling you that I didn't kill Kelsey! Frazee said in the letter. "I want my daughter to know the truth. Above all, I want my daughter to know that I did not kill her mother!

Kelsey Berreth, the mother of her son, went missing on Thanksgiving Day 2018. She was last seen on video at the Woodland Park Safeway, authorities said, adding that her body was never found.

Idaho nurse Krystal Lee, who was having an affair with Frazee, was the key witness against him, testifying that he asked him three times to kill Berreth, but was unable to do so, prosecutors said.

The 33-year-old nurse was sentenced to three years in a guilty plea after helping clean up Berreth's Woodland Park home where she died, court officials said.

Frazee argued in the letter that unknown male DNA was found in Kelsey's bathroom sink despite investigators telling reporters that all of the DNA was identified. Frazee also argued that his lawyers did not even attempt to present a defense and told him not to speak to the media.